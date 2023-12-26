Which players filled up the box score yesterday in the NBA? Keep scrolling for a recap of the top performers, including leaders in multiple statistical categories.

December 26 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 41 Jordan Poole Wizards Magic 30 Franz Wagner Magic Wizards 28 Cameron Johnson Nets Pistons 24 Paolo Banchero Magic Wizards 24 Anthony Black Magic Wizards 23 Bojan Bogdanovic Pistons Nets 23 Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 22 Mikal Bridges Nets Pistons 21 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Magic 17

December 26 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Jalen Duren Pistons Nets 15 Daniel Gafford Wizards Magic 13 Isaiah Stewart Pistons Nets 11 Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Pistons 11 Nicolas Claxton Nets Pistons 11 Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 9 Franz Wagner Magic Wizards 8 Goga Bitadze Magic Wizards 7 Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 6 Anthony Black Magic Wizards 6

December 26 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Franz Wagner Magic Wizards 9 Paolo Banchero Magic Wizards 8 Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 6 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Magic 6 Spencer Dinwiddie Nets Pistons 6 Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 5 Cole Anthony Magic Wizards 4 Isaiah Stewart Pistons Nets 4 Jaden Ivey Pistons Nets 4 Jalen Duren Pistons Nets 4

December 26 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Pistons 4 Nicolas Claxton Nets Pistons 3 Daniel Gafford Wizards Magic 3 Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Magic 2 Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 1 Wendell Carter Jr. Magic Wizards 1 Ausar Thompson Pistons Nets 1 Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 1 Jaden Ivey Pistons Nets 1 Goga Bitadze Magic Wizards 1

December 26 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Anthony Black Magic Wizards 4 Jaden Ivey Pistons Nets 3 Deni Avdija Wizards Magic 3 Jordan Poole Wizards Magic 3 Jalen Suggs Magic Wizards 3 Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Pistons 2 Daniel Gafford Wizards Magic 2 Franz Wagner Magic Wizards 1 Ausar Thompson Pistons Nets 1 Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 1

December 26 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Jordan Poole Wizards Magic 6 Tyus Jones Wizards Magic 4 Cameron Johnson Nets Pistons 4 Anthony Black Magic Wizards 4 Jalen Suggs Magic Wizards 3 Corey Kispert Wizards Magic 3 Bojan Bogdanovic Pistons Nets 3 Cade Cunningham Pistons Nets 3 Dorian Finney-Smith Nets Pistons 3 Alec Burks Pistons Nets 2

