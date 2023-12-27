Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 27?
When the Boston Bruins face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Brad Marchand find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- Marchand has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.
- On the power play, Marchand has accumulated five goals and 10 assists.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|3
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
