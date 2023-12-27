When the Boston Bruins face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Brad Marchand find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchand stats and insights

Marchand has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.

On the power play, Marchand has accumulated five goals and 10 assists.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 18:44 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:48 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 19:17 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:43 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

