The Boston Bruins (19-7-6) hit the road to play the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Bruins have lost four games in a row.

The Bruins have recorded a 4-3-3 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 25 goals while allowing 30 in that period. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (30.8% success rate).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's game.

Bruins vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Sabres 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (+130)

Sabres (+130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 4-6-10 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 19-7-6.

In the 12 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-2-6 record (good for 14 points).

In the four games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).

Boston has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).

The Bruins are 18-2-3 in the 23 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 39 points).

In the 13 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 15 points after finishing 6-4-3.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Bruins went 10-7-4 in those matchups (24 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 18th 3.06 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 5th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 14th 31 Shots 30.3 17th 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 29.7 10th 7th 24.49% Power Play % 14.14% 26th 3rd 85.83% Penalty Kill % 80.18% 15th

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

