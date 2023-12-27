Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on McAvoy interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:23 per game on the ice, is -7.

McAvoy has a goal in three of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 24 games this year, McAvoy has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

McAvoy has an assist in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that McAvoy goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 24 Games 6 20 Points 5 3 Goals 1 17 Assists 4

