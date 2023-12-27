Charlie McAvoy Game Preview: Bruins vs. Sabres - December 27
Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on McAvoy interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Charlie McAvoy vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Bruins vs Sabres Game Info
McAvoy Season Stats Insights
- McAvoy's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:23 per game on the ice, is -7.
- McAvoy has a goal in three of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In 14 of 24 games this year, McAvoy has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- McAvoy has an assist in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- The implied probability that McAvoy goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.
McAvoy Stats vs. the Sabres
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|24
|Games
|6
|20
|Points
|5
|3
|Goals
|1
|17
|Assists
|4
