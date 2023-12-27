The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will David Pastrnak find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In 16 of 32 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on 11 shots.

On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated six goals and 13 assists.

He takes 5.1 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.