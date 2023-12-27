The Boston Bruins, including Jake DeBrusk, take the ice Wednesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for DeBrusk available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

DeBrusk has a goal in four of 31 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 31 games this year, DeBrusk has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In seven of 31 games this year, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 31 Games 6 11 Points 6 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.