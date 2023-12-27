On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jakub Lauko going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

Lauko has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:07 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:19 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

