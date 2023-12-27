In the upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Matt Grzelcyk to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:36 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.