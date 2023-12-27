For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Oskar Steen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Steen stats and insights

  • In one of 19 games this season, Steen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Sabres this season in two games (two shots).
  • Steen has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have conceded 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:15 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:51 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:23 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:48 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.