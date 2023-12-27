The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is set for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Pavel Zacha light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • Zacha has scored in eight of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • Zacha has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:07 Home L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:42 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

