Androscoggin County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Androscoggin County, Maine is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Androscoggin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poland Regional High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Rumford, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Portland High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.