The Detroit Pistons (2-28) will try to break a 27-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (23-6) on December 28, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

In games Boston shoots better than 48.8% from the field, it is 13-0 overall.

The Pistons are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at second.

The Celtics record 120.1 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 120.8 the Pistons allow.

Boston is 11-1 when scoring more than 120.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 122.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 117.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Boston is ceding 107.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.5).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have played better at home this year, draining 17.2 treys per game with a 40.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries