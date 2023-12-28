Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on Thursday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -185)

The 26.9 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (28.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -196)

Thursday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 24.5. That is 1.9 more than his season average.

He collects 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brown's assists average -- 3.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Thursday's prop bet (3.5).

He has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 23 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He has pulled down 4.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Cunningham averages seven assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Cunningham's 1.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

