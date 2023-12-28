Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 28
Jaylen Brown and Cade Cunningham are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (23-6) and the Detroit Pistons (2-28) face off at TD Garden on Thursday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics won their previous game against the Lakers, 126-115, on Monday. Kristaps Porzingis was their high scorer with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kristaps Porzingis
|28
|11
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Jayson Tatum
|25
|8
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Jaylen Brown
|19
|5
|2
|3
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Celtics vs Pistons Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum puts up 26.9 points, 8.5 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, making 47.7% of shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brown's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White is posting 16.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 boards per game.
- Jrue Holiday is putting up 13.1 points, 4.9 assists and 6.7 boards per game.
- Porzingis puts up 19.6 points, 7.1 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Tatum, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|23.2
|7.3
|4.2
|0.5
|0.7
|2.4
|Derrick White
|20.2
|3.9
|5.4
|1.5
|2.0
|3.7
|Jaylen Brown
|24.2
|4.8
|4.0
|1.0
|0.7
|1.7
|Jrue Holiday
|14.3
|5.7
|4.3
|1.4
|0.8
|2.2
|Kristaps Porzingis
|12.7
|4.9
|0.8
|0.6
|1.3
|1.3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.