We have high school basketball action in Cumberland County, Maine today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 28

3:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Wells High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28

6:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Gray, ME

Gray, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

South Portland High School at Edward Little High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Auburn, ME

Auburn, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook High School at Gorham High School