Three games on Friday's college basketball schedule feature a America East team, including the matchup between the Princeton Tigers and the Vermont Catamounts.

America East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Princeton Tigers at Vermont Catamounts 1:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colgate Raiders at UMass Lowell River Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at UMBC Retrievers 4:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

