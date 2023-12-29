The Boston Celtics (24-6) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-18) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and TSN.

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

NBCS-BOS and TSN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Raptors 106

Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-16.2)

Celtics (-16.2) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

The Celtics sport a 16-14-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark from the Raptors.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Boston (8-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Toronto (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Boston does it better (56.7% of the time) than Toronto (50%).

The Celtics have a .786 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (22-6) this season while the Raptors have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-12).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been lifted by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by giving up just 110.3 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points scored (120.3 per contest).

Boston is allowing 43.4 rebounds per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 46.8 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Celtics rank 19th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per contest.

Boston ranks ninth in the NBA at 12.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking best in the league with 16.1 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

