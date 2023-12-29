The Boston Celtics (19-5) are welcoming in the Toronto Raptors (10-15) for a contest between Atlantic Division rivals at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, TSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum averages 27.5 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Jaylen Brown posts 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.

Derrick White averages 15.6 points, 5.1 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.2 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Sam Hauser averages 9.6 points, 1.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Pascal Siakam gives the Raptors 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He is sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 73.1% of his shots from the field (second in league).

OG Anunoby gets the Raptors 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Celtics Raptors 117.8 Points Avg. 112.5 109.0 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 47.8% Field Goal % 47.0% 36.9% Three Point % 34.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.