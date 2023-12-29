Celtics vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (24-6) are favored (-8.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and TSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.
Celtics vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|225.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 17 times.
- The average total in Boston's outings this year is 230.6, 5.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 28 times and won 22, or 78.6%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 16-1, a 94.1% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs Raptors Additional Info
Celtics vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|17
|56.7%
|120.3
|233.4
|110.3
|224.7
|227.7
|Raptors
|15
|50%
|113.1
|233.4
|114.4
|224.7
|224.8
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 9-1 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Eight of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-6-0) than it has in road affairs (7-8-0).
- The Celtics score 120.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up.
- Boston has a 12-8 record against the spread and an 18-2 record overall when scoring more than 114.4 points.
Celtics vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|16-14
|8-8
|17-13
|Raptors
|14-16
|1-3
|15-15
Celtics vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Celtics
|Raptors
|120.3
|113.1
|6
|21
|12-8
|10-6
|18-2
|11-5
|110.3
|114.4
|4
|15
|12-7
|12-10
|17-2
|10-12
