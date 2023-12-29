The Boston Celtics' (24-6) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Friday, December 29 game against the Toronto Raptors (12-18) at TD Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Celtics won on Thursday 128-122 against the Pistons in overtime. In the Celtics' win, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding eight rebounds and one assist).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Brown SF Out Back 22.6 4.9 3.6

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Garrett Temple: Questionable (Ankle), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Celtics vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and TSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

