The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Maine Black Bears (8-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Maine vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Gophers have averaged.

Maine is 7-3 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 349th.

The Black Bears put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Golden Gophers give up.

Maine is 7-1 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

Maine scores 76.3 points per game at home, and 63.4 on the road.

At home the Black Bears are allowing 58.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they are away (68.5).

Beyond the arc, Maine sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (4.8 per game) than at home (5.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (24.7%) than at home (30.6%) as well.

