Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) aim to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Maine matchup.
Maine vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Maine vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Maine has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Black Bears have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- Minnesota is 9-1-2 ATS this season.
- Golden Gophers games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.
