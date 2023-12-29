The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3) aim to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Maine Black Bears (8-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Maine matchup.

Maine vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Maine vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Maine Moneyline

Maine vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Maine has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Black Bears have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Minnesota is 9-1-2 ATS this season.

Golden Gophers games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

