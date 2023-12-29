Maine vs. Minnesota December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Maine Black Bears (8-4) will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on Peacock.
Maine vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Maine Players to Watch
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Kristians Feierbergs: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Dawson Garcia: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Elijah Hawkins: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cam Christie: 11.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Pharrel Payne: 9.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
Maine vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|71st
|80.5
|Points Scored
|70.4
|277th
|92nd
|67
|Points Allowed
|63.2
|25th
|81st
|39.2
|Rebounds
|31.8
|336th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|352nd
|110th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|5.8
|310th
|6th
|19.7
|Assists
|12.9
|225th
|241st
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
