The Maine Black Bears (8-4) will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on Peacock.

Maine vs. Minnesota Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Maine Players to Watch

Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Peter Filipovity: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Kristians Feierbergs: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Minnesota Players to Watch

Dawson Garcia: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Elijah Hawkins: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 7.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cam Christie: 11.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Pharrel Payne: 9.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Maine vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 71st 80.5 Points Scored 70.4 277th 92nd 67 Points Allowed 63.2 25th 81st 39.2 Rebounds 31.8 336th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 5.9 352nd 110th 8.3 3pt Made 5.8 310th 6th 19.7 Assists 12.9 225th 241st 12.6 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

