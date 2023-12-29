How to Watch Maine vs. RIT NCAA Men's Hockey: December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A live stream is available for the upcoming NCAA hockey matchup between RIT and Maine, on December 29 at 4:00 PM ET.
Watch your favorite NCAA hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Maine vs. RIT Game Info
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Games Today
UMass vs. Cornell
- Date: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMD vs. Air Force
- Date: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch this game on Fubo!)
Merrimack vs. Brown
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Boston University vs. Yale
- Date: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Arizona State vs. Clarkson
- Date: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lake Superior State vs. Dartmouth
- Date: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.