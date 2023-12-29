For Friday's NBA action, which players are sidelined, and which are expected to suit up and hit the hardwood? Here's a glimpse at the current injury report, which covers every team across the league.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Magic vs. Knicks Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSFL and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle), Gary Harris, SG: Questionable (Calf), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision)

Knicks Injuries: Jericho Sims, C: Out (Ankle), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Wizards vs. Nets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on MNMT and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Wizards Injuries: Danilo Gallinari, SF: Questionable (Back)

Nets Injuries: Nicolas Claxton, C: Questionable (Illness), Dorian Finney-Smith, PF: Questionable (Knee), Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back)

Hawks vs. Kings Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSE and NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Out (Knee), Seth Lundy, SF: Out (Ankle)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Questionable (Ankle), Malik Monk, SG: Questionable (Foot)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Sam Merrill, SG: Questionable (Wrist), Donovan Mitchell, SG: Questionable (Illness)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Calf)

Celtics vs. Raptors Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-BOS and TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown, SF: Out (Back)

Raptors Injuries: Garrett Temple, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets vs. 76ers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on Space City Home Network and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Jabari Smith Jr., PF: Out (Ankle), Dillon Brooks, SG: Out (Oblique), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg), Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee)

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum, SF: Out (Hamstring), Joel Embiid, C: Out (Ankle)

Suns vs. Hornets Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on AZFamily and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Josh Okogie, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee)

Hornets Injuries: Gordon Hayward, SF: Out (Calf), Mark Williams, C: Out (Back), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ALT and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Aaron Gordon, PF: Out (Face/Hand), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams, PF: Questionable (Hip)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons, SG: Out (Illness), Duop Reath, C: Out (Back), Shaedon Sharpe, SG: Out (Adductor), Deandre Ayton, C: Out (Knee)

Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham, PG: Out (Illness), Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Clippers vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard, SF: Questionable (Hip), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Grizzlies Injuries: Ja Morant, PG: Out (Illness), Santi Aldama, PF: Out (Illness), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.