How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 29
In one of the many compelling matchups on the Serie A schedule today, AC Monza and SSC Napoli take the pitch at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Searching for how to watch Serie A action? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch SSC Napoli vs AC Monza
AC Monza journeys to take on SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SSC Napoli (-175)
- Underdog: AC Monza (+425)
- Draw: (+300)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Torino FC
Torino FC makes the trip to match up with ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+105)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+265)
- Draw: (+215)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Lazio vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio makes the trip to face Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Lazio (-165)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+425)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Genoa CFC vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan journeys to match up with Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-170)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+500)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.