Can we count on Brandon Carlo lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

  • Carlo has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • Carlo has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:16 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:50 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:49 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:10 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:53 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

