Bruins vs. Devils Injury Report Today - December 30
Heading into a Saturday, December 30 game against the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2) at TD Garden, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (20-7-6) will be monitoring three players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Brian Halonen
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Dougie Hamilton
|D
|Out
|Pectoral Muscle
|Tomas Nosek
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Devils Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston's 102 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (+16) makes them seventh-best in the league.
Devils Season Insights
- With 119 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- New Jersey concedes 3.5 goals per game (119 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of 0, they are 17th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bruins vs. Devils Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-160)
|Devils (+135)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.