How to Watch the Bruins vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins will host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, December 30, with the Devils victorious in three consecutive games.
Tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN to watch the Bruins and the Devils meet.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Devils Additional Info
Bruins vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|Bruins
|2-1 (F/OT) NJ
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 86 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Bruins' 102 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 25 goals over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|33
|20
|25
|45
|34
|20
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|33
|13
|17
|30
|30
|18
|35.5%
|Charlie Coyle
|33
|12
|10
|22
|16
|17
|52.7%
|Charlie McAvoy
|25
|3
|18
|21
|21
|6
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|30
|8
|13
|21
|11
|13
|52.1%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils concede 3.5 goals per game (119 in total), 26th in the NHL.
- The Devils are sixth in the NHL in scoring (119 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Devils have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|29
|15
|28
|43
|35
|31
|36.6%
|Jesper Bratt
|34
|14
|28
|42
|19
|23
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|34
|15
|10
|25
|12
|13
|33.3%
|Luke Hughes
|34
|6
|14
|20
|27
|17
|-
|Dawson Mercer
|34
|10
|8
|18
|17
|20
|48.2%
