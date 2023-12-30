Bruins vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 30
The Boston Bruins (20-7-6) host the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2, winners of three straight) at TD Garden. The matchup on Saturday, December 30 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.
The Bruins have put up a 4-3-3 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 25 goals while giving up 28 in that period. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in 11 goals (37.9% success rate).
As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will win Saturday's game.
Bruins vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Devils 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-160)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins have a 20-7-6 record overall, with a 4-6-10 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Boston has 14 points (4-2-6) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).
- Boston has scored exactly two goals in five games this season (1-3-1 record, three points).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 24 games (19-2-3, 41 points).
- In the 13 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 6-4-3 record (15 points).
- In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 22 times, and went 11-7-4 (26 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|19th
|3.09
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|6th
|5th
|2.61
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|28th
|15th
|30.8
|Shots
|31.8
|10th
|26th
|32.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.2
|7th
|5th
|26.47%
|Power Play %
|29.91%
|2nd
|3rd
|86.51%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.09%
|18th
Bruins vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
