The Boston Bruins (20-7-6) host the New Jersey Devils (19-13-2), who have won three straight, on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-160) Devils (+135) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 55.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-12).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, Boston has gone 12-6 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 15 times.

Bruins vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Devils Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 102 (24th) Goals 119 (6th) 86 (3rd) Goals Allowed 119 (26th) 27 (9th) Power Play Goals 32 (3rd) 17 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (19th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Boston has gone 4-3-3 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over four times.

The Bruins have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins are ranked 24th in the NHL with 102 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the best squads in league play, conceding 86 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +16 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.