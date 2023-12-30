The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Charlie McAvoy light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • McAvoy has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).
  • On the power play, McAvoy has accumulated one goal and nine assists.
  • McAvoy's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are allowing 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:26 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 27:05 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 28:04 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:42 Away L 7-4

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

