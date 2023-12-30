Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will face the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Does a wager on McAvoy intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy's plus-minus this season, in 19:31 per game on the ice, is -7.

McAvoy has a goal in three of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

McAvoy has a point in 15 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

McAvoy has an assist in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 58.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 4 21 Points 0 3 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.