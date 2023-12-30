The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will James van Riemsdyk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in five of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.

van Riemsdyk's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 12:42 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.