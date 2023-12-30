James van Riemsdyk will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Boston Bruins meet the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. If you're considering a wager on van Riemsdyk against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 13:26 on the ice per game.

van Riemsdyk has scored a goal in five of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 16 of 32 games this year, van Riemsdyk has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

van Riemsdyk has had an assist in a game 13 times this year over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is a 29.4% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 32 Games 4 21 Points 3 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

