If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kennebec County, Maine, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nokomis Regional High School at Messalonskee High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 30

1:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Oakland, ME

Oakland, ME Conference: A North

A North How to Stream: Watch Here

Boothbay Region High School at Monmouth Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 30

2:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Monmouth, ME

Monmouth, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranacook Community High School at Waterville Senior High School