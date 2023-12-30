Lincoln County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lincoln County, Maine? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boothbay Region High School at Monmouth Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Monmouth, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.