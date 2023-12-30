If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Maine and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Maine ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-0 NR NR 224

Maine's best wins

Maine, in its best win of the season, beat the South Florida Bulls 70-59 on November 22. Peter Filipovity was the leading scorer in the signature victory over South Florida, posting 23 points with 12 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

69-56 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 253/RPI) on December 9

74-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 294/RPI) on December 6

60-49 at home over Brown (No. 330/RPI) on December 3

80-66 over Presbyterian (No. 332/RPI) on November 17

72-57 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 338/RPI) on November 29

Maine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Black Bears are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

The Black Bears have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Maine has the good fortune of facing the 13th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way.

In terms of the Black Bears' upcoming schedule, they have four games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at Maine's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Maine's next game

Matchup: Vermont Catamounts vs. Maine Black Bears

Vermont Catamounts vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

