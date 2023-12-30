What are Maine's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Maine ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 153

Maine's best wins

When Maine beat the Harvard Crimson, who are ranked No. 104 in the RPI, on December 6 by a score of 79-61, it was its best victory of the year thus far. With 25 points, Anne Simon was the top scorer versus Harvard. Second on the team was Adrianna Smith, with 14 points.

Next best wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 109/RPI) on November 14

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 154/RPI) on November 25

80-72 over Duquesne (No. 199/RPI) on December 20

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 235/RPI) on December 2

58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 286/RPI) on November 9

Maine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

According to the RPI, the Black Bears have three losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Maine has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Maine has the 121st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Black Bears have 16 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Maine's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Maine's next game

Matchup: UMass Lowell River Hawks vs. Maine Black Bears

UMass Lowell River Hawks vs. Maine Black Bears Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

