Saturday's contest that pits the Maine Black Bears (7-6) against the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at Palestra is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-64 in favor of Maine. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Black Bears' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 64-61 loss to Tulane.

Maine vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Maine vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 67, Pennsylvania 64

Other America East Predictions

Maine Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 14, the Black Bears beat the Rhode Island Rams (No. 89 in our computer rankings) by a score of 59-48.

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 89) on November 14

79-61 at home over Harvard (No. 103) on December 6

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 159) on November 25

80-72 over Duquesne (No. 197) on December 20

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 242) on December 2

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (13-for-73)

7.9 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (13-for-73) Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 63.5 points per game (227th in college basketball) and allowing 63.2 (165th in college basketball).

At home, the Black Bears average 67.4 points per game. Away, they average 61.2.

Maine is giving up fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than on the road (63.2).

