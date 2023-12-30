The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) play the Maine Black Bears (7-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears average only 4.1 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Quakers allow (67.6).

Maine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.

Pennsylvania has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.

The Quakers put up 66.9 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 63.2 the Black Bears give up.

Pennsylvania is 6-0 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Maine has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.

The Quakers shoot 41.6% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Black Bears concede defensively.

The Black Bears' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Quakers have given up.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)

20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87) Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (13-for-73)

7.9 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (13-for-73) Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

