How to Watch the Maine vs. Pennsylvania Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) play the Maine Black Bears (7-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maine vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears average only 4.1 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Quakers allow (67.6).
- Maine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
- Pennsylvania has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Quakers put up 66.9 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 63.2 the Black Bears give up.
- Pennsylvania is 6-0 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
- Maine has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.
- The Quakers shoot 41.6% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Black Bears concede defensively.
- The Black Bears' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Quakers have given up.
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
- Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (13-for-73)
- Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
- Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|JMU
|L 78-71
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/20/2023
|Duquesne
|W 80-72
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 64-61
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|1/4/2024
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|Vermont
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.