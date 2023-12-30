The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) play the Maine Black Bears (7-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Maine vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears average only 4.1 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Quakers allow (67.6).
  • Maine has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 67.6 points.
  • Pennsylvania has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Quakers put up 66.9 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 63.2 the Black Bears give up.
  • Pennsylvania is 6-0 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
  • Maine has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.
  • The Quakers shoot 41.6% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Black Bears concede defensively.
  • The Black Bears' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Quakers have given up.

Maine Leaders

  • Anne Simon: 20.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (31-for-87)
  • Adrianna Smith: 13.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Caroline Bornemann: 7.9 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 17.8 3PT% (13-for-73)
  • Sarah Talon: 5.8 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
  • Jaycie Christopher: 4.8 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 JMU L 78-71 Cross Insurance Center
12/20/2023 Duquesne W 80-72 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Tulane L 64-61 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
1/4/2024 @ UMass Lowell - Costello Athletic Center
1/6/2024 Vermont - Cross Insurance Center

