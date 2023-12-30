The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Zacha find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

  • In eight of 30 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 119 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.3 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:53 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:07 Home L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:42 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

