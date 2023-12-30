Penobscot County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Penobscot County, Maine today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nokomis Regional High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Oakland, ME
- Conference: A North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumner Memorial High School at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Lincoln, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermon High School at Old Town High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Old Town, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
