Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Penobscot County, Maine today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nokomis Regional High School at Messalonskee High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 30

1:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Oakland, ME

Oakland, ME Conference: A North

A North How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumner Memorial High School at Mattanawcook Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 30

1:30 PM ET on December 30 Location: Lincoln, ME

Lincoln, ME Conference: C North

C North How to Stream: Watch Here

Hermon High School at Old Town High School