Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the America East? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

America East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Vermont

  • Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 24-5
  • Overall Rank: 139th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
  • Last Game: L 70-69 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Brown
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. UMass-Lowell

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-8
  • Overall Rank: 185th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
  • Last Game: W 116-48 vs Emerson

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ New Hampshire
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. New Hampshire

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 201st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
  • Last Game: L 85-70 vs Iowa State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMass-Lowell
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Bryant

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 234th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
  • Last Game: L 95-78 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UMBC
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Albany (NY)

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 265th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 352nd
  • Last Game: W 86-69 vs LIU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Harvard
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Maine

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Overall Rank: 282nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th
  • Last Game: L 80-62 vs Minnesota

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Vermont
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Binghamton

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
  • Overall Rank: 289th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
  • Last Game: W 108-52 vs Marywood

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Bryant
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. NJIT

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-23
  • Overall Rank: 334th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
  • Last Game: W 69-53 vs Morgan State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Albany (NY)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. UMBC

  • Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 5-25
  • Overall Rank: 337th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
  • Last Game: L 87-85 vs American

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bryant
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

