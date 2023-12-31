Best Bets, Odds for the Bills vs. Patriots Game – Week 17
The Buffalo Bills (9-6) bring a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.
When is Bills vs. Patriots?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Bills are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 5.1 more points in the model than BetMGM (19.1 to 14).
- The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 90.0%.
- The Bills have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (8-4).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
- The Patriots have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.
- New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +600.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (-14)
- The Bills are 6-9-0 against the spread this season.
- Buffalo has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 14-point favorites.
- The Patriots are 4-11-0 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40)
- The two teams average a combined 1.0 more point per game (41) than this game's over/under of 40 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.1 less points per game (39.9) than this game's total of 40 points.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Bills' 15 games with a set total.
- Six of the Patriots' 15 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
James Cook Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|15
|69.2
|2
|28.9
|4
Bailey Zappe Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|121.9
|6
|4.1
|0
