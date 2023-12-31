Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Brad Marchand going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchand stats and insights
- Marchand has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in three games (11 shots).
- On the power play he has five goals, plus 13 assists.
- Marchand's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|18:25
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 3-1
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
