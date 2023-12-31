How to Watch the Bruins vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) will visit the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) on Sunday, with both teams coming off a win in their last game.
Check out the Bruins-Red Wings matchup on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info
Bruins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|5-2 DET
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|Bruins
|5-4 DET
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|4-1 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 88 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Bruins' 107 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|34
|22
|26
|48
|35
|21
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|34
|13
|19
|32
|31
|20
|36.4%
|Charlie Coyle
|34
|12
|12
|24
|16
|18
|51.9%
|Charlie McAvoy
|26
|3
|19
|22
|21
|6
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|31
|8
|13
|21
|11
|14
|52.3%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have given up 123 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 26th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 128 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them third in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|36
|17
|20
|37
|16
|17
|41.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|30
|13
|17
|30
|15
|17
|53.7%
|Lucas Raymond
|36
|11
|16
|27
|15
|16
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|35
|7
|19
|26
|15
|8
|-
|Moritz Seider
|36
|5
|17
|22
|15
|14
|-
