The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road in a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4), who have +115 moneyline odds, on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Bruins vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 16 times.

The Bruins are 16-12 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Red Wings have 10 wins in the 24 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Boston is 15-8 (winning 65.2% of the time).

Detroit has a record of 6-10 in games when bookmakers list the team at +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 5-5-0 5.8 2.70 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.70 2.90 11 44.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.10 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 3.10 4.00 6 17.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

