Charlie Coyle and Lucas Raymond are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 48 points in 34 games (22 goals, 26 assists).

Brad Marchand has picked up 32 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Coyle's total of 24 points is via 12 goals and 12 assists.

In 17 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 10-2-4. He has conceded 36 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has made 472 saves.

Red Wings Players to Watch

Alex DeBrincat's 17 goals and 20 assists in 36 games give him 37 points on the season.

Dylan Larkin has made a big impact for Detroit this season with 30 points (13 goals and 17 assists).

This season, Raymond has scored 11 goals and contributed 16 assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of 27.

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 5-3-0 this season, collecting 210 saves and permitting 17 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Bruins vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 15th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.56 3rd 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 14th 30.8 Shots 29.9 22nd 26th 32.1 Shots Allowed 32.2 27th 4th 27.88% Power Play % 21.68% 14th 3rd 85.94% Penalty Kill % 80.16% 14th

