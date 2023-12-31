The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) visit the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, with each team back in action after a win. The Bruins are coming off a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils, while the Red Wings took down the Nashville Predators 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-135) Red Wings (+115) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 16 of their 28 games when favored on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

Boston has a record of 15-8 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (65.2% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 57.4% chance to win.

Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.

Bruins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Bruins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 107 (19th) Goals 128 (3rd) 88 (3rd) Goals Allowed 123 (26th) 29 (9th) Power Play Goals 31 (6th) 18 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (19th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 4-3-3 overall.

Five of Boston's last 10 games went over.

The Bruins have had an average of 5.8 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 107 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

The Bruins are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 88 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +19 this season.

